HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple westbound lanes are closed after a vehicle crash occurred on I-64W in Hampton on Saturday night.
The call came in at 9:45 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries at mile marker 263 near Mercury Boulevard.
Potential delays are expected as the west right center lane, right inside center lane, right outside lane, and right shoulder are closed.
No further information is available at this time.
Latest News
- Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Hampton closes 3 westbound lanes; potential delays, injuries reported
- Father and son arrested for the murder of Amhaud Arbery
- 2 members of White House coronavirus task force in quarantine; CDC director, FDA commissioner
- Albemarle Regional Health confirms 3rd COVID-19 related death
- Surfer dies in shark attack at Santa Cruz County beach