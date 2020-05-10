Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Hampton closes 3 westbound lanes; potential delays, injuries reported

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple westbound lanes are closed after a vehicle crash occurred on I-64W in Hampton on Saturday night.

The call came in at 9:45 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries at mile marker 263 near Mercury Boulevard.

Potential delays are expected as the west right center lane, right inside center lane, right outside lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Update: Accident: WB on I-64 at MM263 in Hampton. 3 WB travel lanes closed; entr ramp closed. Potential Delays.10:22PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) May 10, 2020

No further information is available at this time.

