Multi-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach closes all eastbound lanes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-264 has shut down all eastbound lanes Sunday night.

The call came in at about 8:45 p.m. for the incident at mile marker 20.5 in Virginia Beach, near Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police confirmed that injuries were reported, but there is no additional information.

As of 9:30 p.m., all eastbound lanes remain closed.

There is no information on the circumstances surrounding the crash and Virginia State Police are investigating.

This is a breaking news story.