CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Motorists can expect delays near Bowers Hill due to a multi-vehicle crash.

As of 6:22 a.m., only the far left lane is open on I-664 east at mile marker 19.7 near Bowers Hill. Traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles.

Multi-vehicle crash near Bowers Hill (Courtesy: VDOT)

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while crews work to clear the road.