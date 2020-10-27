11-vehicle crash inside MMMBT, all northbound lanes closed

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-vehicle crash inside the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel shut down all northbound lanes and resulted in some injuries Tuesday, police said.

Virginia State Police said the injuries reported are not considered life-threatening.

State dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 4:10 p.m., police were working to clear the cars out of the way.

Traffic backups were at least 2 miles as of 4 p.m.

