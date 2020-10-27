SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-vehicle crash inside the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel shut down all northbound lanes and resulted in some injuries Tuesday, police said.
Virginia State Police said the injuries reported are not considered life-threatening.
State dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday.
As of 4:10 p.m., police were working to clear the cars out of the way.
Traffic backups were at least 2 miles as of 4 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- American Heritage Girls in Gloucester needs community help to get wreaths on veterans’ graves
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce engagement
- 11-vehicle crash inside MMMBT, all northbound lanes closed
- Statewide pumpkin carving contest hopes to keep teens safe on Halloween night
- White Castle will close for 4 hours on Election Day to allow employees to vote