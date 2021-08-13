Multi-vehicle crash halts traffic on westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash snarled westbound traffic on Interstate 264 Friday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Friday on I-264 near mile-marker 15.6, about .2 miles east of Witchduck Road Exit 16.

Four westbound lanes were closed, and the delay was about one mile as of 9:24 p.m.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said no injuries had been reported at that time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.