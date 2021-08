NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near mile marker 272.4 in Norfolk.

According to authorities, all westbound lanes are open at the HRBT after the crash caused more than six miles of backups.

Update: Crash: WB on I-64 I-64 Tunnel-HRBT W in Norfolk. No lanes closed. Delay 6 mi. 4:48PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 12, 2021

There were no injuries.