3 separate crashes cause major delays on I-664 at MMMBT southbound in Newport News, detours in place

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials say three separate crashes closed all southbound lanes on I-664 at the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) Thursday afternoon.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson confirmed that all three incidents occurred within an hour of each other and all were on the southbound side. Motorists can expect “major” delays.

At 2:54 p.m., the first crash happened involving four vehicles in the tunnel. A detour is in place at Terminal Avenue (Exit 7). No further information is available.

At 3:24 p.m., police say a hit and run incident happened at the MMMBT. No further information is available.

At 3:42 p.m., another crash happened with injuries. Officials say one person was transported with injuries as a result of the crash. There is no information on their condition.