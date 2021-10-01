10 vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-664 at MMMBT, state police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers experienced delays Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-664 at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash involved approximately ten cars. The incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

Drivers were being routed off the interstate at exit 7 while crews worked to clear the scene, which happened at 4 p.m.

Update: Delay: NB on I-664 at I-664 Tunnel-MMMBT N in Suffolk. No lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 4:04PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 1, 2021