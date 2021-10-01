10 vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-664 at MMMBT, state police say

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers experienced delays Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-664 at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash involved approximately ten cars. The incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

Drivers were being routed off the interstate at exit 7 while crews worked to clear the scene, which happened at 4 p.m.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10