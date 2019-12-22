Accident involving more than 45 vehicles shuts down I-64 near Queens Creek Overpass

YORK Co., Virginia (WAVY) — First-responders are on the scene of an accident involving more than 45 vehicles.

According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 Sunday morning for a crash in the area of I-64 eastbound near the Queens Creek Overpass.

The York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office says more than 45 vehicles are involved.

They add that police and rescue crews are on scene assessing injuries.

511 Virginia posted that the eastbound lanes are closed near mile marker 240.

Update: Accident: EB on I-64 at MM240 in York Co. All EB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.8:26AM — I64VA (@I64VA) December 22, 2019

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed as well.

All westbound lanes blocked on I-64 near Camp Peary (exit 238) due to multi-vehicle crash in @YorkCountyVAGov. Traffic is being detoured off at Route 199 (exit 242). Expect delays, use alternate route. #hrtraffic #757alert https://t.co/rE8UdSV1Uq — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 22, 2019

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Offices wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia State Police for further information on injuries.

This is a breaking news story.

