Multi-vehicle accident closes part of Tidewater Drive

NORFOLK, Va, (WAVY) — Norfolk Dispatch reports a two-vehicle accident closed a part of Tidewater Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m., Tidewater Drive and Willow Wood Drive in the Lakewood area of Norfolk.

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Tidewater Drive is closed until further notice in all directions while crews work to clear the accident.

Police expect the closure to be in place for several hours.

Norfolk Police ask drivers to avoid the area use Graby Street and Chesapeake Boulevard as possible alternate routes.

#TrafficAlert. #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a crash at Willow Wood & Tidewater Dr. 2 vehicles were involved. 1 man was taken to the hospital w/ serious injuries. Both N/S bound lanes of Tidewater Dr are closed. Please avoid area & use alternate routes. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/45LUc41G4z — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 18, 2019



