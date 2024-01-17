CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The westbound shoulder of Mt. Pleasant Road, from Centerville Turnpike to the railroad tracks near Butts Road Primary School, will remain closed until Jan. 31.

This closure is part of the Mt. Pleasant Phase 2 Widening Project to improve traffic flow and provide pedestrian connection along the corridor.

Throughout the project’s duration, there will be single lane and shoulder closures along Mt. Pleasant Road, and the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph in the construction area.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention to the posted signage in the area.

A spokesperson for the City of Chesapeake said updates will be provided through travel advisories, on the City of Chesapeake webpage, @ChesapeakeRoads and the city’s other social media accounts.

Weather permitting, the entire project is expected to be completed within seven to eight months.