SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic officials in Suffolk are warning motorists ahead of a “super load move” Thursday.

Officials say the super load move involving the hauling of a transformer could cause delays in traffic on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The move will come from Hampton and travel through Suffolk, westbound on Route 58 and westbound on Route 460.

The truck and load will measure 14 feet one inch tall, ten feet wide, 111 feet five inches in length, and will weigh 297,000 pounds.

The move will have certified front and rear escorts as well as Suffolk Police Department escort.