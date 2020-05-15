Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash at Portsmouth intersection

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash Thursday night.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Rodman Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

The crash involved a sedan and a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured and stayed on scene.

Investigation is still underway.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories