Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash at Portsmouth intersection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash Thursday night.
Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Rodman Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.
The crash involved a sedan and a motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the car wasn’t injured and stayed on scene.
Investigation is still underway.
