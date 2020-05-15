Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash at Portsmouth intersection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash Thursday night.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Rodman Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

The crash involved a sedan and a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured and stayed on scene.

Investigation is still underway.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: