Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with sedan Friday in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday in a crash with a sedan on Lynnhaven Parkway.
Virginia Beach Police said the call came in at 3:53 p.m. reporting the crash near Primrose Lane.
Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the motorcyclist’s injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.
The crash is still under investigation.
