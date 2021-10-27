Motorcycle crashes after driving 100 mph on I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist crashed Tuesday night after they were seen driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake.

Police said troopers attempted to stop the motorcycle after seeing it speeding.

The motorcyclist attempted to exit at Deep Creek, lost control of the bike, and wrecked.

Police did not say how fast they believed the motorcycle was traveling when it crashed. They also didn’t give information on the extent of any injuries.

The crash happened near mile-marker 296.1. The east right lane, right shoulder, and exit 296A were closed as of 8:45 p.m. It cleared at 9:18 p.m.

Dispatchers said the call came in reporting the incident at 8:24 p.m.

