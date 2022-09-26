NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News drivers heading southbound on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel may have seen some heftier than normal delays on Monday. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the over-height sensors went down earlier in the morning.

While the system transitioned over to the backup servers, VDOT said the on-site crews slowed traffic and directed all tractor-trailer traffic to the inspection station to manually check the vehicle heights allowed for passage in the tunnel.

Crews believe this is what created the delays on I-664 southbound. At one point, traffic reached back a little farther back than Roanoke Avenue.

As of 9:55 a.m. on Monday, the over-height sensors are operating under the backup system while crews are actively working to figure out what created the technical issue and how to fix it.

