NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle crash at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel (MMMBT) is causing delays.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which they say happened at 6:41 a.m. on I664 southbound at the MMMBT, which blocked all lanes of traffic.

Multi-vehicle crash at MMMBT (Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

At 8:05 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) stated that all north and south lanes were closed as a result of the incident. As of 8:47 a.m., all lanes have been reopened. Traffic backups are approximately 2.75 miles.

Delays at the MMMBT (Courtesy: VDOT)

A diversion has been put in place at Terminal Avenue while crews work to clear the road.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.