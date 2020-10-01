Minor injuries reported after crash that closed HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say minor injuries were reported after a crash that closed the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday morning.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. and closed the westbound lanes, leading to a roughly 6.5 mile backup to the I-564 split.
VDOT announced at 7:30 a.m. all lanes had reopened, but 6.5 miles of congestion remained.
No other details on the crash are available at this time.
