Minor injuries reported after crash that closed HRBT

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HRBT Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel VDOT Generic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say minor injuries were reported after a crash that closed the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. and closed the westbound lanes, leading to a roughly 6.5 mile backup to the I-564 split.

VDOT announced at 7:30 a.m. all lanes had reopened, but 6.5 miles of congestion remained.

No other details on the crash are available at this time.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10