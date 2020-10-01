Minor injuries reported after crash that closed HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say minor injuries were reported after a crash that closed the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. and closed the westbound lanes, leading to a roughly 6.5 mile backup to the I-564 split.

#UPDATE: W/B lanes are moving again! There's still a big backup before the bridge tunnel on I-64. VSP says minor injuries reported in this crash. https://t.co/zr6OZWjSdZ — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) October 1, 2020

VDOT announced at 7:30 a.m. all lanes had reopened, but 6.5 miles of congestion remained.

No other details on the crash are available at this time.

Latest Posts: