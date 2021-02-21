Final phase of milling, repaving project to begin on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are set to being the final phase on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel’s milling and paving project Monday.

Phase IV of the project is scheduled to begin on February 22 and will include the milling and paving along the southbound lanes of Trestles A and B.

Officials say southbound travelers are advised to remain alert and travel with caution as a single lane closure will be in place beginning at Island 4 and continuing southbound near South Toll Plaza in Virginia Beach.

The project will run through May 2021.

Allan Myers, Inc. was awarded the capital project to mill and repave the trestles in July 2019.

Phase I began in September 2019 and included the repaving of the dual southbound lanes of “C” trestle.

Phase II included the repaving of the dual northbound lanes of “C” Trestle.

Phase III included the repaving of the northbound lanes of "A" and "B" Trestles.

Upon the completion of Phase IV, this wraps up the repaving project of the entire facility.

This is the first repaving project performed since the Parallel Crossing Project, Phase I was complete in 1999.