NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Military Highway Bridge is undergoing construction. Construction is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers should anticipate alternating lane closures and stop and go traffic. Lane closures and shifts in traffic will continue for the duration of the project.

Traffic lanes will taper and merge as drivers approach the bridge.

According to a release, construction will impact the northbound side over the Elizabeth River, near River Forrest Shores and south of Wayside Park.

The Military Highway Bridge Rehabilitation Project will address the following elements:

Repair concrete spalls, cracks, and delamination in the bridge superstructure.

Install an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck.

Apply waterproofing sealant to concrete elements.

New lane striping.

For more information about the project click here.