Midtown Tunnel set to close westbound side beginning Sunday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Residents may experience delays this weekend on part of Kempsville Road while city workers remove and replace pear trees this weekend.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, until Sunday, Oct. 25, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation's Park and Landscape Services tree team will be removing the trees on Kempsville Road, between Albright Drive and Indian River Road. The work requires a left lane closure between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.