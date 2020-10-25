Midtown Tunnel set to close westbound side beginning Sunday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Tunnels DriveERT issued a traffic advisory for the Midtown Tunnel saying a closure is scheduled for Sunday night.

The full closure is for the westbound beginning Oct. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

For more information, visit DriveERT.com.

