VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront area this weekend should plan on traffic pattern changes due to the Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Virginia Beach Police say the parade will start on Atlantic Avenue at 17th Street and move along Atlantic Avenue to 29th Street.

The parade assembly will close Atlantic Avenue from 9th Street to 17th Street as early as 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., Atlantic Avenue from 9th to 29th will close until 1 p.m.

The parade is one of several events associated with the Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Convention being held in Virginia Beach from September 7-11, 2022.

