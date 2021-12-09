‘Mary the Tunnel Boring Machine’ to debut at tunnel expansion ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project is holding an arrival ceremony to celebrate the arrival of “Mary the Tunnel Boring Machine.”

Measuring 430 feet long and 46 in diameter, Mary is the tunnel boring machine that will be used to construct the new tunnels as part of the HRBT Expansion Project.

The HRBT expansion project aims to alleviate backups by adding two new tunnels and four additional lanes. The tunnels will be constructed using the bored tunnel approach. It is the largest highway project in Virginia history.

In May, the machine was assembled and passed its factory acceptance test. It was disassembled and shipped from Germany to Virginia for its debut at an arrival ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Portsmouth Marine Terminal.

State and regional officials will be present including Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Commissioner, Stephen Brich and VDOT HRBT Expansion Project Director, Jim Utterback.