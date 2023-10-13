SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk has some upcoming road closures scheduled for October.

A railroad crossing closure on North Capital Street between Railroad Avenue and Clarys Drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 20.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Manning Road will be closed from Route 58 to Wilkins Drive.

The closure will be extended through day and night and scheduled to continue until Oct. 20.

The speed limit will be 35 mph in the work zone, and video enforcement is installed with fines being assessed for speed violations, police said. Traffic patterns have changed, and the current traffic pattern is scheduled to last for 8-12 weeks.

Plans could change depending on weather. For a look at the project, click here.