Gates open to the public Saturday & Sunday at 8 a.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The NAS Oceana Air Show always draws big crowds, which equates to lots of traffic. If you are attending the air show, or live in the area, be aware there will also be temporary road closures because of the event.

Road Closures

From Sept. 14-17, starting at 2:30 p.m., traffic officers will slowly begin closing London Bridge Road. The road will be fully closed from 3-4:30 p.m. on those dates, for safety reasons.

Access to Gates 1 & 2

Take the Laskin Road exit toward Virginia Beach Boulevard to get to Gate 1.

Take the Lynnhaven/19A exit, head toward Holland Road, turn left. At Dam Neck, take a left to get to Gate 2.

If you’re coming from the Oceanfront on I-264 Westbound, take the First Colonial/21 exit to get to Gate 1.

Drivers should also be aware that there will be heavy traffic on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following main roads: Oceana Boulevard, Potters, First Colonial, London Bridge, and Dam Neck roads.

The city says there will be signs posted with information about alternate routes.

General Information

The 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show will feature the Navy’s premiere flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.

Gates open to the public Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. General admission and parking are free. The show starts at 10 a.m., and the Blue Angels will perform at 3 p.m.

NAS Oceana will celebrate ‘50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation’ during its annual air show.

“Our theme this year pays tribute to the Navy’s women trailblazers, from ‘The First Six’ to earn their Wings of Gold, to the exemplary leaders who have since chosen to serve their Nation in the skies,” said NAS Oceana commanding officer, Capt. Steve Djunaedi. “Our Nation is stronger because of their service.”

For more information go to www.oceanaairshow.com