RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – October is statistically the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), so it’s teaming up with several agencies to help change that trend.

The DMV is joining Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies for Operation Crash Reduction October 7-10, 2022.

Data shows 10% of deadly crashes occurred in October on Virginia roadways over the last 10 years, making making it statistically the most dangerous month of the year for crash fatalities. In October 2021, there were nearly 12,000 crashes in Virginia; 86 people were killed.

Officials say almost half of the people killed were not properly restrained.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is encouraging drivers to buckle up, slow down and practice other safe driving behaviors.

“We could save so many lives if people commit to employing these skills every time they get behind the wheel,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

Law enforcement agencies participating in Operation Crash Reduction include: