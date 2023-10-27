HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers in Hampton can expect heavy downtown traffic Saturday morning due to Hampton University’s homecoming parade.

Road closures start at 7:30 a.m. and will only reopen when the parade is complete.

King Street and Lincoln Street will see the first of those closures.

Armistead Avenue, both directions, between Lincoln Street and Settlers Landing Road, will also be closed starting closer to 8:45 a.m. until the parade ends.

No traffic will be allowed, from any side street, to cross the parade until the event ends.

Any cars parked along the parade route won’t be able to move until the parade has ended.

If you want to enjoy the parade, it begins at 10 a.m., departing from the parking lot at City Hall.

Hampton University Parade route shown via dotted blue line

Security for the Homecoming has also been stepped up.

