Lighting updates coming to two Downtown Norfolk parking lots

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City officials announced mid-September installation dates for permanent lights in the Union and East Street lots.

Lori Crouch, with the City of Norfolk, put out the dates on Tuesday evening.

Union Street lot will begin Wednesday, Sept. 2, with completion scheduled by Tuesday, Sept. 8.

East Street lot will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8, with completion scheduled by Friday, Sept. 11.

The city’s spokeswoman adds that both lots will remain open throughout the installation.

If these lots are full, parking may still be available in the MacArthur South Garage.

