Life-threatening injuries in tractor-trailer crash on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say there are life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Accomack County.

The call reporting the crash came in at 10:20 p.m. on Route 13, south of Davis Road, police said.

Troopers were on scene as of 11 p.m.

VDOT Hampton Roads wrote on Twitter saying all lanes on Route 13 were blocked approaching New Church in Accomack County.

Crews were working to detour traffic around the crash.

