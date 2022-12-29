VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center starting Friday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year’s Eve Party.

According to a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Police Department, there will be road closures on portions of Columbus Street and Commerce Street starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 and all roads will be open by Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

Parking will also be unavailable on Bank Street, Main Street and Commerce starting on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. until Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

Some of the parking garages in the area will also have limited access for visitors and employees: