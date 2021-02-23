Laskin Road utility work to create temporary shifts in traffic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Those traveling in Virginia Beach may be impacted by a shift in traffic on Laskin Road starting as early as Feb. 25.

Officials with VDOT say contractor crews will have a series of traffic shifts on Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay to allow for ongoing utility work.

The work is just one part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project.

Crews will install a total of 3.8 miles of new stormwater drainage pipe, 3.1 miles of sanitary sewer pipe, and 4.5 miles of domestic water pipe underground. The utility updates are expected to improve stormwater management, drainage and sewage systems.

Each of the traffic shifts will open up space within the median on Laskin Road to allow crews to work safely.

The first traffic shift, possibly starting Feb. 25, will take place eastbound Laskin Road (toward the Oceanfront) just east of the bridge. Both lanes of eastbound Laskin Road will be shifted about 25 feet to the right, with traffic returning to its existing alignment just before the Red Robin Road intersection.

The second traffic shift will impact westbound Laskin Road (towards Hilltop) just west of the bridge. That shift could start as early as March 4.

Barriers, flexible delineators and signage will be in place to guide traffic through the shifts.

