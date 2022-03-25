NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Starting as soon as Monday, March 28, you’ll notice some charges around the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project.

Keep an eye out for a shift in the traffic pattern on I-64 Eastbound between the Willoughby Bay Bridge and Mason Creek Road in Norfolk.

One eastbound lane is going away and the left shoulder will become a travel lane. Crews will install a new barrier wall.

It’s all part of the HRBT widening project, which should be complete in a little over three years.

You can sign up for traffic alerts and project updates at this link.