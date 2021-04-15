Lane closures scheduled on Granby Street Bridge in Norfolk as work continues

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Transit is continuing work on the Granby Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

Starting Wednesday, April 21, some lanes on the bridge as well as the bike lane will be closed periodically to assist crews as they do extensive repairs to extend the structure’s useable life.

The project has been going on for six months and aims to repair current corrosion and deterioration issues.

Starting April 21, the southbound bike lane will be closed and temporarily used as a vehicle lane. Also starting April 21 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., southbound Granby Street will be reduced temporarily to a single lane of traffic over the bridge until Friday, April 23.

Between Friday, April 23 and Saturday, May 8, the northbound and southbound left lanes on the Granby Street Bridge close. During this time, the right northbound lane and sidewalk on the east side of the bridge will remain closed. People will still be able to access fusiness and residential entrances.

Starting on Saturday, May 8 until fall 2021, the full northbound side of the bridge will be closed to facilitate bridge repairs. The following conditions can be expected until fall 2021:

The southbound bike lane on the Granby Street bridge will be temporarily converted into a vehicle lane. The bike lane will be restored at the end of the project in fall 2022.

Two lanes of traffic will remain open in the southbound direction on Granby Street.

Northbound traffic on Granby Street will be reduced to one lane north of 41st Street until the end of the bridge just south of Willow Wood Drive.

The speed limit will remain temporarily reduced to 25 MPH on northbound Granby Street, between 40th Street and Windham Road.

The speed limit will remain temporarily reduced to 25 MPH on southbound Granby Street, between South Arden Circle and 41st Street, and on southbound Llewellyn Avenue, between the Granby Street Bridge and 38th Street.

The sidewalk on the east side of the bridge will remain closed temporarily. The sidewalk on the west side of the bridge will remain open.

The fishing pier will remain closed temporarily.

The city expects to fully close the southbound side of the bridge in early 2022.

To receive project update emails, send a request to olga.beltsar@norfolk.gov. For more information about the project, visit www.norfolk.gov/granbybridge.