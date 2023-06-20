NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Construction is underway for the Naval Shipyard’s new combined heat and power plant.

Work began on Military Highway Service Road on June 12 and construction will eventually start on Military Highway.

Drivers should expect the following traffic delays:

June 19-24

LANE & ROAD CLOSURE: Victory Blvd. and Elm, Portsmouth, Va., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Sunday

LANE & ROAD CLOSURE: Wills and State Street, Portsmouth, Va., 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday-Sunday

June 19-25

LANE CLOSURES: Military Highway Service Road, Chesapeake, Va., 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday-Sunday

LANE & ROAD CLOSURE: Michael Drive and Broadmoor Avenue, Chesapeake, Va., westbound and eastbound lane closure, 24-hours, Monday-Friday

LANE & ROAD CLOSURE: Michael Drive and Military Service Road, Chesapeake, Va.,

northbound and southbound lane closure, 24-hours, Monday-Friday

According to a press release from Columbia Gas, “the Plant will play a vital role in providing the Shipyard with long-term energy security while reducing the electricity imported from an external power grid and providing critical energy resiliency capabilities in support of national defense activities.”