NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers can expect delays as construction on the Naval Shipyard’s combined heat and power plant continues.
Commuters will be impacted by the following lane closures:
- LANE & ROAD CLOSURE: Victory Blvd. and Elm, Portsmouth, Va., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Sunday
- LANE & ROAD CLOSURE: Wills and State Street, Portsmouth, Va., 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday-Sunday
- LANE CLOSURES: Military Highway Service Road, Chesapeake, Va., 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday-Sunday
- LANE CLOSURE: Michael Drive and Broadmoor Avenue, Chesapeake, Va., westbound and eastbound lane closure, 7 a.m. -7 p.m., Monday-Friday
- LANE CLOSURE: Michael Drive and Chapel Avenue, Chesapeake, Va., westbound and eastbound lane closure, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., Monday-Friday
- LANE & ROAD CLOSURE: Michael Drive and Military Service Road, Chesapeake, Va., northbound and southbound lane closure, 24 hours, Monday-Friday
Columbia Gas advises motorist to reduce their speed to 10 to 15 mph while traveling through the work zone.