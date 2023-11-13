NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Preliminary work on the James River Bridge (JRB) Wire Ropes Replacement Project has begun.

The work involves the removal and replacement of the existing auxiliary counterweight ropes on the JRB before the larger-scale replacement of the main counterweight.

The James River Bridge carries Route 17 between Newport News and Isle of Wight County. Due to the preliminary work, the bridge will not open for any marine vessels requiring a lift from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17 and Nov. 20 to Nov. 22. from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

During this period, bridge openings will be allowed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Marine vessels that do not require a bridge opening are free to navigate the channel under the bridge throughout the duration of the work.

Additionally, single lane closures in both directions are scheduled from Nov. 13 to Nov.16 and Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorist are also encouraged to plan their trips with VDOT’s free traffic information tools:

Download the 511 Virginia smartphone app or the 511-integrated Waze app

Visit the 511 Virginia website

Dial 511 for traffic information on your phone

For more information on the JRB Wire Ropes Replacement Project or to sign up for text alerts and/or emails click here.