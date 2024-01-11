ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James River Bridge closures in January and February for a rope replacement project will impact many employees and families associated with Isle of Wight County Schools (IWCS), according to the school district.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is anticipating extreme congestion throughout Hampton Roads during the closures related to cable replacement on the James River Bridge, which carries Route 17 traffic between Newport News and Isle of Wight County. On these dates the work is happening, traffic heading to or from the peninsula will be rerouted to the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT), or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry.

According to IWCS, more than 35% of their teachers live on the peninsula or southside. Because of traffic congestion, they anticipate there will be employees arriving significantly late for work.

In response to these concerns, IWCS is proposing changes to the school calendar for January and February 2024.

IWCS already announced they plan to do an Asynchronous Day for Students and a virtual day for staff during the work.

IWCS proposed the following changes to the school calendar for January and February 2024:

January 12: (1st Primary Closure Date): Asynchronous Day for Students; Virtual Workday for Staff

January 15: (1st Primary Closure Date): Schools Closed for all Students/Staff (MLK Holiday)

The following dates will be used if the 1st primary closure dates are cancelled:

January 19: (1st Backup Closure Date): Asynchronous Day for Students; Virtual Workday for Staff

January 22 (1st Backup Closure Date): Schools Closed for all Students/Staff

January 31: The School Board approved this as a Regular Student Day. It will be the last day of the 2nd quarter and 1st semester.

February 1: Student Holiday; Staff Professional Development Day

February 2: (2nd Primary Closure Date): Student Holiday; Staff Virtual Workday

February 5: (2nd Primary Closure Date): Student Holiday; Staff Virtual Workday OR Regular School Day (if no closure)

These dates will be used if the 2nd primary closure dates are cancelled:

February 8*: (2nd Backup Closure Date): Asynchronous Day for Students; Virtual PD Day for Staff

February 9* (2nd Backup Closure Date): Asynchronous Day for Students; Virtual Workday for Staff

*These dates are Thursday and Friday, versus the other options which are Friday and Monday.

The 3rd Quarter/2nd Semester will begin EITHER February 5 (if no bridge closure) or February 6 (if the bridge is closed February 5).

The school system created an FAQ section with responses to some of the top questions it has received about the proposed schedule changes. Click here to see the questions and answers.