Jordan Bridge toll rates to increase by 10 cents in 2020

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Starting the first day of the new year, Jordan Bridge drivers will see an increase on their E-ZPass bills.

Representatives with the South Jordan Bridge say drivers can expect to see the following new price rates starting at midnight on Jan. 1.

  • E-ZPass: Passenger vehicles, mopeds, and motorcycles will be charged $2.55 for each crossing from their valid prepaid account
  • Pay-by-Plate: invoiced by mail at $5.45 per trip approximately 30 days after travel in a two-axle passenger vehicle
  • Vehicles with 3 or more axles/Cars with trailers: start at $5.55 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment.

Officials also take this time as a friendly new year reminder that peak hours are 5:30 – 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 – 7:00 p.m. on weekdays.

