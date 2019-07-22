Two of four vehicles catch fire after crash at top of Jordan Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It was a scary scene at the crest of the Jordan Bridge on Monday afternoon after a vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash.

Two of the four vehicles even caught fire, but fortunately only two people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 10 got there right after first responders were able to extinguish the flames. Chesapeake police say the crash happened just after 4:10 p.m. when a white Chrysler headed westbound on the bridge crossed over into the eastbound lane, striking a blue Toyota 4Runner.

The white Chrysler then struck a red Suzuki vehicle that was also in the eastbound lanes, causing both to catch fire. A red Subaru also struck the Toyota.

The driver of the red Suzuki and a passenger in the white Chrysler were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The crash is still under investigation at this time and authorities are asking drivers to take alternate routes if possible.