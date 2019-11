CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge closed due to an incident early Monday morning.

According to a tweet sent by Chesapeake Roads, the Jordan Bridge shut down around 7:20 Monday morning to an unspecified incident.

Officials say police are currently working on the scene and there is no estimated time for reopening.

