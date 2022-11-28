JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling.

The delays are expected between 10:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

One vessel will continue to operate during these times and will continue to take drivers across the James River using the fall/winter/spring travel schedule.

Drivers should expect temporary delays and should look at the traffic queues about a half-mile from the boarding locations in real-time on the VDOT 511 cameras to determine if they need to choose an alternate route.

The ferry is free and operates daily throughout the year. Ferry updates can be found at 1-800-VA-FERRY.

View traffic cameras and ferry schedules.