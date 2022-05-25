SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry is changing its smmer operating schedule beginning May 27.

The new hours will begin at noon and continue through Sept. 5. All other times, the ferry will operate on its normal schedule.

The ferry transports motorists across the James River from Scotland to Jamestown in both directions 365 days a year. There are four ferries with one of them being able to hold up to 70 vehicles. The trip is approximately 20 minutes.

For a list of the summer hours, visit www.vdot.virginia.gov.

For more information, visit www.JSFerry.org.