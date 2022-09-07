Workers receive prestigious Gedney award for rescuing three swimmers. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will begin its fall/winter/spring schedule on September 12.

The JSF has been operating on its summer schedule since May 27 and will continue to offer this schedule through September 12, later than its previously announced date of September 5.

This ferry is free and transports motorists across the James River from Scotland to Jamestown in both directions 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including holidays.

For more information about JSF and to see the ferry schedules, visit www.JSFerry.org. For updates on ferry services, motorists can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY/ 1-800-823-3779.