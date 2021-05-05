Jamestown-Scotland Ferry resumes regular season schedule May 10

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will resume its regular season schedule May 10.

Currently, the ferry is operating on a two-boat service from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The ferry leaves both sides of the James River on the hour and half-hour during that span of time.

Under the current schedule, outside of the 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. window, the ferry leaves Jamestown on the half-hour and Surry County on the hour.

Beginning May 10, the ferry will now run more frequently throughout the day and night. That schedule can be found here.

On May 28, the ferry service will begin its summer schedule, which runs through Sept. 6. That schedule includes even more departure times than the spring schedule.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ferry restrooms and salon areas are still closed to the public. Drivers and passengers still need to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the trip.

All schedules are available at www.JSFerry.org.