Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Incident on I-264 at Berkley Bridge in Norfolk shuts down all westbound lanes

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An incident on Interstate 264 at the Berkley Bridge has shut down all westbound lanes.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said the call reporting the incident, which VDOT says is a “disabled vehicle,” came in around 3:50 p.m.

A detour is in place at the Brambleton Avenue exit, 11B.

Drivers can take the Jordan Bridge or Midtown Tunnel as an alternative route.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10