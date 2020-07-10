Incident on I-264 at Berkley Bridge in Norfolk shuts down all westbound lanes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An incident on Interstate 264 at the Berkley Bridge has shut down all westbound lanes.
Virginia State Police dispatchers said the call reporting the incident, which VDOT says is a “disabled vehicle,” came in around 3:50 p.m.
A detour is in place at the Brambleton Avenue exit, 11B.
Drivers can take the Jordan Bridge or Midtown Tunnel as an alternative route.
