Incident on I-264 at Berkley Bridge in Norfolk shuts down all westbound lanes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An incident on Interstate 264 at the Berkley Bridge has shut down all westbound lanes.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said the call reporting the incident, which VDOT says is a “disabled vehicle,” came in around 3:50 p.m.

A detour is in place at the Brambleton Avenue exit, 11B.

Drivers can take the Jordan Bridge or Midtown Tunnel as an alternative route.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: