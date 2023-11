NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — I-664 south is closed at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel due to a crash.

All south lanes are closed and traffic is backed up for about two miles.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and are encouraged to take alternate routes.

