I-64 widening, HRBT expansion project to begin Monday; overnight detours and closures

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation released an update of overnight closures and detours for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project and the widening of I-64 on Friday.

The closures and detours begin Monday, June 1 and are slated to run about 30 days until June 30.

Southbound Military Highway at the I-64 Overpass

Overnight detour scheduled

June 1 to June 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Details:

Southbound Military Highway between the I-64 on-ramps and off-ramps will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday evening, June 1 through Saturday morning, June 30. Closures will occur nightly at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and re-open at 5 a.m. the following morning.



Northbound traffic on Military Highway will not be impacted by this temporary closure.



This closure will allow construction crews to safely continue work on the widening of the I-64 overpass as part of the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project.



Detour route:

Traffic Impacts | Lane Closures

A full list of traffic impact and lane closures can be found at Traffic Alerts

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 281) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289): Monday – Thursdays, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Fridays, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturdays, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sundays, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Residents and businesses can expect additional noise due to pile driving and other construction activities in the close vicinity of the various construction sites.

Excessive loud noise activities will be ceased between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. the following morning.

To see the construction schedule and map, click here.

Lane Reduction at Military Highway Under the I-64 Overpass

Military Hwy is reduced to one lane in each direction where it passes under I-64 in Chesapeake. This allows crews to widen I-64 over Military Highway.

Restricted Access at Libertyville Road and Bainbridge Blvd Intersection

There is currently no access to Bainbridge Boulevard from Libertyville Road. Additionally, turns from Bainbridge Boulevard onto Libertyville Road are prohibited. Motorists traveling on Bainbridge Boulevard will be able to continue straight through the Libertyville Road intersection.

The full project can be seen below.

