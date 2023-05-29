HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation released an update of overnight closures and detours for the High Rise Bridge Project and the widening of I-64 on Friday.

I-64 east from the I-464 interchange (exit 291) to Shell Road (approximate mile marker 295) May 30 to June 1

I-64 west from the High Rise Bridge to Great Bridge Boulevard (overpass) May 30 to June 1

I-64 east from Shell Road (approximate mile marker 295) to Bowers Hill interchange May 30 to June 4

I-64 west from Bowers Hill interchange to Shell Road (approximate mile marker 295) May 30 to June 4

Overnight closure and detour of the I-464 south ramp to I-64 west (exit 1A) May 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of the I-64 west off-ramp to I-464 north (exit 291A) May 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should continue on I-64 west and follow the detour signs using the Battlefield Boulevard loops to I-64 east and access I-464 north using exit 291A from I-64 east.

Overnight closure and detour of the I-64 east off-ramp to George Washington Highway south (exit 296) May 30 to June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should follow the detour signs using exit 297 to Military Highway and turn right onto George Washington Highway.

Overnight closure of the on-ramp from South Military Highway to I-64 west May 30 to June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists traveling on South Military Highway to I-64 west should follow detour signs.

Continue on Military Highway

Turn left to stay on Military Highway

Turn right onto the I-64 east /I-264 ramp (in front of Frank’s Truck Stop/Shell Station)

Keep right to I-64 west towards Virginia Beach

Overnight closure of the I-64 east off-ramp to George Washington Highway north (exit 296A) May 30 to June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of the on-ramp from George Washington Highway south to I-64 west June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of the on-ramp from George Washington Highway north to I-64 west June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

