NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Interstate 64 in Newport News has reopened after a tree caused downed power lines on the road Friday afternoon, Virginia State Police say.

At 1:39 p.m., police said the interstate was expected to be shut down from Jefferson Avenue past Fort Eustis for about six hours, but in an updated release at 2:41 p.m. said Dominion Energy, in coordination with VDOT, was able to remove the wires out of the road temporarily, allowing all lanes of traffic to reopen.

No injuries have been reported related to the incident.

VDOT did report a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the area, but Sergeant Michelle Anaya with VSP said a tree that went down off the interstate caused the downed lines. A tractor-trailer then ran over the downed lines.

Anaya said there was also a brief stoppage on eastbound I-64 because they needed to allow some traffic to turn around.

All lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic on I-64 have reopened, but Anaya said visibility still remains low due to heavy rain.

Crashes have been reported throughout the Hampton Roads region and other parts of the commonwealth on Friday due to impacts from Hurricane Ian.

