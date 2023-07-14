NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Monday, July 17 the I-64 West off-ramp at West Bay Avenue will temporary close for construction work.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the off-ramp will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. They are urging drivers to be alert in the area.

Traffic will be detoured to the 4th View Street off-ramp. This work is part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project widening work.

Here are the directions for the detour:

I-64 West to Exit 273 to 4th View Street

Right onto W. Ocean View Avenue

Right onto Tidewater Drive

Right onto Granby Street

Right onto West Ocean Avenue or continue on W. Ocean Avenue until it turns into W. Bay Avenue

The construction schedule could change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Find the latest updates at HRBTexpansion.org.